Climate change will have 'unfathomable' impact on businesses

Companies need to prepare for a "tsunami" of impacts from climate change that will have drastic consequences on supply chains, sustainability and how they do business, according to Donna Marshall, a UCD professor and its vice-principal for research and innovation.

She said companies were already experiencing "huge uncertainty" before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ms Marshall told a PwC webcast on supply chain strategies yesterday that sustainability is the "key" for the next decade.

"Some of the research coming out of universities in terms of the modelling for climate change has shown that our worst-case scenarios are much worse than we could possibly have imagined," she said.

Some of those models predict global mean temperatures rising by as much as 7C by the end of the century.

"At that stage, the consequences are unfathomable," Ms Marshall said.

"We've got to, at a very deep and embedded level, be putting in ideas around environmental decision making and social decision making into every procurement decision within the organisation.

"These things have to be front and centre of every single decision, every behaviour and every action within our supply chains," she said.

Fergus Rigley, the executive director of global supply chain at US drug company Alexion Pharmaceuticals, told the webcast that while cost advantages are one reason for offshoring, other factors are important.

"Cost is one factor, but typically it's access to capability and also to scale," he said. "Moving that back to an onshore scenario sometimes will require time and investment. It doesn't mean that it can't be done, but elements can be brought back."

Alexion has significant facilities in Dublin and Athlone.

Ireland is a European base for most of the world's top pharmaceutical firms. During the height of the lockdown, these firms still were exporting a substantial volume of products by air to the United States and other export markets.

US President Donald Trump was asked in May on Fox News why "all of the antibiotics are made in China" and when the US will be "self-sufficient in antibiotics". Mr Trump claimed that "stupid" people had "allowed this to happen".

"It's not only China," said Mr Trump. "You look at Ireland, they make our drugs. Everybody makes our drugs except us." He claimed that antibiotic production could be moved to America within two years.

