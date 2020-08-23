Climate action investor group target Mexican oil company Pemex

One of the world's leading investor groups pushing for more corporate action on climate change said it has added Mexican state-owned oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) to its list of targets.

Climate Action 100+, whose 450 members manage more than $40trn in assets and focus on engaging with companies which produce high levels of greenhouse gas emissions, said it would now look to step up talks with Pemex.

"Pemex has been added to the list of firms engaged through Climate Action 100+ as part of a standard periodic review process," a spokesman for Climate Action 100+ said.

The decision to add Pemex, a top issuer of emerging market bonds, follows engagements with Royal Dutch Shell and BP.

Reuters