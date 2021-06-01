Claims window closing for creditors of US pharmaceutical company Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt CEO Mark Trudeau whose company deceptively marketed opioids says bankruptcy 'provides the best opportunity to maximise the value of the enterprise'

Any Irish creditors of US pharmaceutical company Mallinckrodt have just under four weeks to file claims for payment as part of the drugmaker’s controversial bankruptcy proceedings brought on by its involvement in the American opioid crisis.

According to a public notice in today’s Irish Independent, all “proofs of administrative claim” against Mallinckrodt or any of its subsidiaries must be submitted to the Delaware-based bankruptcy clerk by June 28.

Those entities include Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited and Mallinckrodt Windsor Ireland Finance.

The types of claims being submitted at this stage of proceedings include wages and salaries, payments for goods and services provided after the bankruptcy petition, taxes, and legal and professional fees. The notice also applies to repayment of financial debts and related fees and expenses.

The Ireland-registered drugs giant filed to restructure its debts in October 2020 under the US’s Chapter 11 rules, which allow for major reorganisation of corporate debts, often with significant haircuts for creditors.

Mallinckrodt went into bankruptcy court with $5.3bn (€4.3bn) in funded debt to resolve widespread litigation brought by states, local governments and private individuals accusing it of deceptively marketing opioids. The company is now pursuing a restructuring plan that would set up a $1.6bn trust to resolve opioid-related claims and stop future actions.

The plan would put unsecured noteholders in control of the company and eliminate $1.3bn in debt. General unsecured creditors would split $150m in cash.

The plan is supported by most of Mallinckrodt's guaranteed unsecured noteholders, a group of first lien lenders, and more than 1,300 counties, municipalities and other government entities, as well as nearly all US States.

However, some parties have objected to the bankruptcy blueprint and called for more details before voting on the deal.

Some have complained that provisions of the plan would restrict opioid claimants’ ability to bring future claims and said the disclosure materials do not adequately explain opioid claimants’ recoveries.

Mallinckrodt CEO Mark Trudeau said in October when the company applied for court protection that Chapter 11 “provides the best opportunity to maximize the value of the enterprise and position the company for the future in light of the current challenges it faces”.

The filing also paves the way for a $260m settlement of U.S. government claims that Malllinckrodt executives cheated the government through what the government said were “meteoric” price hikes for its multiple-sclerosis fighting Acthar Gel. The money will be paid out over seven years and will go to states as rebates for the drug’s price hikes.

Mallinckrodt is among a group of big US pharma companies that shifted their tax base to Ireland.

Additional reporting Reuters

in recent decades by buying smaller rivals here in so-called “inversions”, reaping huge tax bill reductions while continuing to be run from a US head office.

(additional reporting Reuters)