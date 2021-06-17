| 8.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

CityJet takes libel case over transparency group’s report

CityJet no longer provides air services of its own but cabin crew and aircraft for other airlines Expand

Close

CityJet no longer provides air services of its own but cabin crew and aircraft for other airlines

CityJet no longer provides air services of its own but cabin crew and aircraft for other airlines

CityJet no longer provides air services of its own but cabin crew and aircraft for other airlines

Shane Phelan Twitter Email

CityJet is suing an anti-corruption NGO for defamation over a report which gave the airline a very poor openness and transparency rating.

The regional carrier received a zero percent rating in a Transparency International Ireland (TII) National Integrity Index report for private sector companies, published last month.

The NGO’s rating system set out to measure the degree to which companies were prepared to address corruption-related risks, based on the information they disclose to the public. CityJet was one of 30 major Irish companies chosen for the report.

Privacy