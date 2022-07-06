| 19.7°C Dublin

CityJet owed $4.3m by SAS as airline files for protection

SAS filed for protection from its creditors after talks with its pilots collapsed

SAS planes at Oslo Gardermoen airport Expand

John Mulligan Twitter Email

Cityjet, the Dublin-based carrier whose sole customer is Scandinavian carrier SAS, is owed $4.3m (€4.2m) for lease services provided to the carrier, which has just filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States.

New York court filings show that the amount owed to CityJet is unsecured.

