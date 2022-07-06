CityJet owed $4.3m by SAS as airline files for protection

Cityjet, the Dublin-based carrier whose sole customer is Scandinavian carrier SAS, is owed $4.3m (€4.2m) for lease services provided to the carrier, which has just filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States.

New York court filings show that the amount owed to CityJet is unsecured.

The bankruptcy process includes seven Ireland-based companies that are part of the SAS group, which is owned by the governments of Sweden and Denmark, as well as other investors.

CityJet, which was founded by executive chairman Pat Byrne, is ultimately owned by Canada’s Chorus Aviation.

CityJet has morphed from being a carrier in its own right to providing so-called wet-lease services.

A wet lease is where a third party provides aircraft, crew and other ancillary services such as maintenance to an airline client.

SAS has a fleet of 100 aircraft, of which 20 are owned and the remained leased from Ireland-based entities.

In turn, those entities have leased aircraft from lessors including Avolon, AerCap, Aergo, Air Lease, SMBC Aviation Capital and Orix, according to court filings.

SAS filed for protection from its creditors after talks with its pilots collapsed, leading to about 1,000 staging strike action.

SAS cancelled almost 80pc of planned departures yesterday, resulting in travel chaos at airports in Scandinavia.

The carrier reckons the strike will cost it between $10m and $13m a day.

The action has compounded already chaotic scenes at airports as airlines, airport operators and other service providers struggle to handle a surge in passengers amid the busy summer season.

In May, SAS announced that it was cancelling 4,000 flights this summer due to staff shortages.

“The ongoing strike has made an already challenging situation even tougher,” said SAS chief executive Anko van der Werff.

“The Chapter 11 process gives us legal tools to accelerate our transformation, while being able to continue to operate the business as usual.”

The SAS pilots are protesting against planned pay cuts under the carrier’s ‘SAS Forward’ plan as the carrier seeks to stem continuing financial losses. That plan would see SAS achieve $750m in annual cost savings, convert $2bn in debt to equity and raise $950m in equity.

The airline’s revenue fell 56pc and 70pc in 2020 and 2021 respectively compared to 2019.

Financial support totalling more than $1bn received during the crisis was predicated on cutting staff numbers by up to 5,000, postponing some aircraft deliveries and renegotiating collective bargaining agreements.

SAS has told the bankruptcy court that it faces “mounting competition” in Europe from low-cost carriers and in long-haul markets from network carriers.

It noted that the closure of Russian airspace to western airlines has forced SAS to suspend most services to Asia, while soaring fuel costs have also hurt the company.

CItyJet employed more than 1,100 people before the Covid pandemic.

However, within four months of the crisis erupting, CityJet entered examinership. During that process, it said it had debts of about €500m. It emerged from examinership later in 2020. It has a fleet of 22 CRJ900 jets.

CityJet is part of UK-based lessor Falko, which was sold earlier this year to Chorus Aviation by Fortress.