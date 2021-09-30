‘City’ slicker: Irish lawyer Vincent Keaveny named 693rd Lord Mayor for London’s financial sector

Lawyer Vincent Keaveny follows in the footsteps of Dick Whittington

Irish corporate lawyer Vincent Keaveny has been named as the City of London’s 693rd Lord Mayor, a post famously held three times in the 14th century by businessman Richard (Dick) Whittington.

The Lord Mayor’s office in London is distinct from the wider city government and the functions of London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who has wide responsibilities for public services across greater London.

The Lord Mayor of the historic City of London has a more ceremonial role and acts as an ambassador for the financial services industry that dominates the so-called Square Mile. The Lord Mayor is elected by the City’s livery companies, trade groups rooted in the City’s medieval merchants' guilds.

Vincent Keaveny is a graduate of both University College Dublin and Trinity College Dublin.

In 2018 he received the UCD Alumni Award in Law. He has spent his working life in London, and is a partner at DLA Piper where he specialises in banking services.

As Lord Mayor he’s likely to have a key role in trying to sell London as a financial services centre after Brexit and lobbying for the City’s interests with the British government.

The one-year Lord Mayor’s role includes residence at the 18th century Mansion House. “The Square Mile has constantly reinvented itself throughout history to remain a world-leading business hub,” Mr Keaveny said in a statement yesterday.

“We must rise to this challenge once again in the face of changing economic and social trends brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, while also seizing new opportunities following the UK ’s exit from the European Union.”