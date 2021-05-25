| 7.1°C Dublin

Cinema shares up as UK box office roars back 

Shares in Cineworld rose 3pc due to the speed of return to theatres

Muvija Murugaiyan

Sony’s animated comedy Peter Rabbit 2 drove UK cinemas' box office takings in their reopening weekend to the highest since the pandemic took hold last year, giving a boost to cinema chains which had been burning through cash during months of lockdowns.

Overall box office collections at the weekend came in at more than £7m, with the speed and size of the return beyond anything most companies were expecting, UK Cinema Association CEO Phil Clapp told Reuters yesterday.

