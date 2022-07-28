Churn at the top: Francesca McDonagh gets new boss before even starting at Credit Suisse

Francesca McDonagh will take up her new role in October. Photo: Naoise Culhane

Bank of Ireland chief executive Francesca McDonagh is heading into the unknown after Credit Suisse replaced its embattled CEO after the bank posted a larger-than-anticipated loss of $1.65bn (€1.63bn) for the second quarter.

Thomas Gottstein is resigning after a two-year stint leading the Swiss bank, which was marred by scandals and losses.

The ouster of Mr Gottstein comes just months before Ms McDonagh is due to join the troubled financial institution as head of Europe, Middle East and Africa in October.

She will now be working alongside Ulrich Koerner, the current head of Credit Suisse’s asset management division, who will take over the top job from next week, instead of Mr Gottstein, who was in charge during her recruitment.

Ms McDonagh will also join a relatively new leadership team when she takes up the role in the autumn. The Swiss lender has changed its entire executive team and half of its board of directors in the past 18 months as it attempts to move past the scandals that have dominated headlines.

The bank said it would now embark on a fresh turnaround plan just nine months after the previous plan was introduced indicating it aims to slash the size of its investment bank in the face of mounting losses.

Chairman Axel Lehmann is seeking to steer the bank back to profitability after scandals such as the blow-up of Archegos Capital Management and Greensill Capital eroded investor confidence, weakened key businesses, and prompted an exodus of talent.

Additional reporting by Bloomberg