Consumer goods company Unilever, the maker of Ben & Jerry's ice cream, has cheered its "resilience" as it posted higher half-year profits that showed a better-than-expected performance amid the coronavirus crisis.

The company's shares leapt 8pc after it reported a 4pc rise in pre-tax profits to €4.5bn billion for the first half of 2020 and announced the spin off of part of its tea business.

It saw underlying sales fall 0.1pc in the six months to end-June and by 0.3pc in the second quarter - far short of its 3-5pc growth target, but better than most analysts had expected, given the impact of lockdowns globally on consumer demand.

The sales decline was the first quarterly fall in 14 years.

Chief executive Alan Jope said the results "demonstrated the resilience of the business".

Unilever confirmed that after a review of its tea business launched in January, it would keep the operations in India and Indonesia as well as partnership interests in ready-to-drink tea joint ventures, but would separate off the remainder of the business by the end of 2021.

The group's tea business includes household brands PG Tips, Lipton and Brooke Bond.

The results come after Unilever said in June it would call time on its dual Anglo-Dutch structure in favour of a single base in London to give it "greater strategic flexibility".

The move will see it ditch its legal base in the Netherlands, with London instead becoming the single site for its legal and corporate headquarters - a decision that came less than two years after an ill-fated plan to move to the Netherlands.

The results showed the shift in consumer buying during the pandemic, with surging sales for personal hygiene products and groceries, but tumbling demand for products normally sold at restaurants and outdoor venues.

It said sales grew by mid-single digits in the UK as demand for home eating and hygiene products offset the woes in out-of-home categories.

"In North America and parts of Europe there was a positive impact from household stocking in March," Unilever said.

"Consumption patterns then normalised in the second quarter with heightened levels of demand for hygiene and in home food products."

Sophie Lund-Yates, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said the tea demerger marked an effort by the company to adapt to changing consumer demands.

"Boosting agility and becoming more streamlined is a core pillar of Unilever's strategy to get sales moving in the right direction, as things were sluggish even before the added pressure of coronavirus disruption," she said.

The company is one of the world's biggest advertisers and it bolstered profits by cutting its marketing spend.

PA City

Irish Independent