Christine Lagarde warns on costs as second wave shuts economies amid tighter curbs

RESTRICTIONS being rolled out across Europe to contain the second Covid wave could tip the Euro back into recession but some analysts are increasingly upbeat about the prospects of a rapid vaccination programme. European Central Bank resident Christine Lagarde warned the current surge in infections will increase uncertainty for companies and families. She was speaking as Italy and Belgium as well as Ireland prepare new lockdown measures and London and Paris try to enforce tighter curbs. “The recovery remains uncertain, uneven and incomplete,” Lagarde told heads of central banks from the UK, China and Japan. “It is clear that both fiscal support and monetary policy support have to remain in place for as long as necessary and ‘cliff effects’ must be avoided.” Europe’s most important services sector has been hammered by the pandemic and associated restrictions and weaker spending on consumer goods coming out of the summer suggests limited pent-up demand, meaning sales are unlikely to be. The outlook for the euro- has been growing rapidly worse as countries impose curfews and other restrictions, pointing towards a higher risk of a second Covid recession. However, an analysis by UK financial firm Barclays suggest Ireland, Europe and North America shortly reaching a turning point in the pandemic. analysts say vaccines are expected to become available from next month from at least three manufacturers. Vaccines are expected to come on stream from six additional manufacturers between April and November 2021. “A Covid-19 vaccine now seems a question of when not if,” the Barclays special outlook report said.“Phase results in several high-profile vaccine trials are scheduledfor release by early November and such trials historically have an 85pcchance of approval.“This is a turnaround from just months ago when hopes for a successful drug were muted. “The worst of the global pandemic may now be behind us. Economies acrossthe world continue to re-open, Covid-19 mortality rates have beendropping for months, and fears of healthcare systems being overrun havefaded. “While there is still cause for concern, the world has a much betterunderstanding of the disease.” The firm admitted is economic outlook was effectively “glass half-full”.

Read More

Read More

Online Editors