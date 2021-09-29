Christine Lagarde warns against overreaction to supply shocks

The head of the European Central Bank has warned people not to “overreact to transitory supply shocks” as fuel and product shortages continue to bite in the UK.

Christine Lagarde put the recent surge in eurozone prices – which were up 3pc in August – down to the reopening of retail and hospitality businesses and a natural bounce back from last year's steep drop in energy prices.

Her comments echo those of more dovish ECB members in recent weeks and counter warnings from German, Dutch and Austrian central bankers about excessively loose monetary policy.

“What we are seeing now is a phase of mostly temporary inflation, linked to reopening,” Ms Lagarde said yesterday.

“Once these pandemic-driven effects pass, we expect inflation to decline.

“We are monitoring developments carefully. But for now, we see no signs that this increase in inflation is becoming broad-based across the economy.

“The key challenge is to ensure that we do not overreact to transitory supply shocks that have no bearing on the medium term, while also nurturing the positive demand forces that could durably lift inflation towards our 2pc inflation target.”

Shipping costs are now nine times what they were in June 2020, according to the ECB, while price rises, shortages and delays have hit fuels, raw materials and various finished goods across the EU.

Speaking at an ECB-organised virtual conference on central banking, she said prices are still “some distance away” from the 2pc target, which the Bank has said it will overshoot temporarily if it can reach it in the longer term.

According to ECB data, half of all inflation in the eurozone is down to energy prices making up lost ground from 2020, when they fell.

She said “virtually all” of the inflation in the services sector is down to the reopening of high-contact sectors such as retail and hospitality.

“The price level now is roughly the same as if inflation had remained stable at its pre-pandemic level,” Ms Lagarde said.

The ECB expects inflation to overshoot its 2pc target for the next few quarters as the recovery takes hold.

However, Ms Lagarde admitted that unwinding household savings, skills shortages, supply chain issues and the effects of phasing out gas and oil to meet EU climate targets could push up prices in future.