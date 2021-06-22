| 17°C Dublin

Christine Lagarde says there is no risk an EU housing bubble will burst

Head of the European Central Bank said ‘residential real estate vulnerabilities’ have built up in some countries

Sarah Collins

House prices could fall but there is no risk of a 2007-style bubble bursting, the head of the European Central Bank has said.

There are no strong signs of a credit-fuelled housing bubble in the euro area as a whole," Christine Lagarde told the European Parliament's economic affairs committee on Monday.

"Residential real estate vulnerabilities have built up in some countries in recent years – and in some cities in particular.

