Christine Lagarde says there is no risk an EU housing bubble will burst

House prices could fall but there is no risk of a 2007-style bubble bursting, the head of the European Central Bank has said.

“There are no strong signs of a credit-fuelled housing bubble in the euro area as a whole," Christine Lagarde told the European Parliament's economic affairs committee on Monday.

"Residential real estate vulnerabilities have built up in some countries in recent years – and in some cities in particular.

“At the same time the disconnect between housing prices and broader economic developments during the pandemic entails the risk of price corrections.”

She said the withdrawal of pandemic supports could affect prices and that ECB policies need to be "designed carefully to address country-specific risks”.

Speaking to the same committee in his role as president of the Eurogroup, the Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said that house price rises were due to a glut of pandemic savings and a lack of supply.

He said a homebuilding drive across the 19-member eurozone is leading to an increase in the cost of construction materials.

“All of my colleagues are working hard to look at what measures we can take to increase the supply of homes, and to do so quickly – to do more to allow more homes to be built to meet the demand for those homes,” he said.

“As each country embarks on this process independently, it is having an effect on the demand and pricing and even the supply of the raw materials that are really needed to go and build those homes.”

House prices have risen by close to double digits during the pandemic in the EU’s major economies, particularly in Germany, The Netherlands and Luxembourg. Denmark. Lithuania, Portugal and Poland have also seen large rises.

Meanwhile, Mr Donohoe said that multinationals should pay more taxes and that he will work for a global tax deal in talks led by the Organisation for Cooperation and Development.

But he responded to Independents For Change MEP Mick Wallace, who said EU countries “are tired of the likes of Ireland” because large companies pay little to no tax here.

“Mick, you’re a defender of our sovereignty across many other areas of European politics and I would have thought, therefore, you could understand why – as minister for finance for Ireland – I make the case for the ability of small and medium-sized countries to be able to use a rate that is low, that is part of their competitive model.

“I do accept this is a form of economic sovereignty that needs to be increasingly exercised within particular parameters and inside particular guard rails, and that is why I do want to see an agreement on this matter at OECD.”

The EU’s tax commissioner, Paolo Gentiloni, said a global deal on a 15pc minimum effective tax rate would not wipe out national rates below it.

"I am quite sure that when we will establish this effective minimal tax rate, we still will have different levels of corporate taxation in different member states,” he told MEPs.

“We are working against a race to the bottom. We are not working to unify the corporate taxation in all member states.”