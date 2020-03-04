Chocolatier Lindt & Spruengli AG has warned that the premium imposed by the world's largest cocoa growers in West Africa will give chocolate manufacturers little choice but to raise their prices.

The Ivory Coast and Ghana are charging $400 (€357)per metric ton above the futures price for shipments from October in a campaign to raise the pay of mostly impoverished farmers.

The neighbouring countries account for more than 60pc of global cocoa supplies.

Lindt, which sources as much as 80pc of its cocoa from Ghana, has had its recipes in place for decades, and switching suppliers would take time as changing the bean mix would affect the taste of its products, CEO Dieter Weisskopf said in an interview in Zurich yesterday.

"Over the next few months, you will see price increases," he warned.

Bloomberg

Irish Independent