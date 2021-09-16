Chinese property giant slides towards default over interest on €259bn borrowings

People gathered in the lobby of Evergrande's Shenzhen HQ in China, to demand repayment of loans. Photo: David Kirton/Reuters

China’s major banks have been notified by the Beijing housing authority that Evergrande Group won’t be able to pay loan interest due on September 20, Bloomberg reported yesterday, underlining the broadening impact of a liquidity crisis at the property developer.

The Chinese ministry of housing held a meeting with the banks this week, the report said, citing sources familiar with the matter. It added that Evergrande is still discussing with banks the possibility of extending payments and rolling over some loans.

China’s second largest property developer is scrambling to raise funds to pay its many lenders and suppliers, as it teeters between a messy meltdown with far-reaching impacts, a managed collapse or the less likely prospect of a bailout by the Communist Party of China.

Regulators have warned of broader risks to China’s financial system if the company’s $305bn (€259bn) of liabilities aren’t contained.

On Tuesday, Evergrande said it has engaged advisers to examine its financial options, and warned of cross-default risks amid plunging property sales and lack of progress in asset disposals.

The Beijing housing ministry did not immediately respond to a faxed Reuters request for comment, and Evergrande also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last week, financial intelligence provider REDD reported Evergrande had told two banks it planned to suspend interest payments due later this month. An Evergrande Group default could expose numerous sectors to heightened credit risk, rating agency Fitch said in a note published late on Tuesday, but it added the overall impact on the banking sector would be manageable.

“We believe a default would reinforce credit polarisation among homebuilders and could result in headwinds for some smaller banks,” Fitch said.

On September 7, Fitch downgraded China Evergrande Group to ‘CC’ from ‘CCC+’, indicating that it viewed some kind of default as probable.

Fitch said 572 billion yuan (€75bn) of Evergrande’s borrowings were held by banks and other financial institutions, but banks may also have indirect exposure to the developer’s suppliers, who are owed 667 billion yuan for goods and services.

“Smaller banks with higher exposure to Evergrande or to other vulnerable developers could face significant increases in non-performing loans (NPLs), depending on how any credit event involving Evergrande develops,” Fitch said.

But the ratings agency added that a recent People’s Bank of China sensitivity test showed the average capital adequacy ratio of the 4,000 banks in China would only drop modestly if the NPL ratio for property-development loans were to rise by 15 basis points.

Evergrande’s Hong Kong-listed stock slipped another 6pc to as low as HK$2.79 (30c) on Wednesday, a fresh low since January 2014.

However its property management unit and EV unit rose as much as 10.4pc and 9.3pc respectively. Three of Evergrande’s onshore exchange-traded bonds fell at least 20pc, and one had its trading paused by the Shenzhen exchange.

Fitch also said the risk of significant pressure on house prices in the event of a default would be low, and it expected Beijing would act to protect households’ interests to ensure the delivery of new homes.

Market watchers said ensuring social stability will be the top priority for the communist government.

Oscar Choi, founder and CIO of Oscar and Partners Capital Limited, said Beijing would talk to creditors on one hand, and use its local resources to prevent uncompleted apartments on the other.

“You can’t just let construction uncompleted; a few hundred thousand families would be affected,” he said.

Yesterday, roughly 40 protesters stood near the entrance at Evergrande HQ in Shenzhen, but were prevented from entering by dozens of security personnel.

This followed chaotic scenes two days earlier, as disgruntled investors crowded its lobby to demand repayment of loans and financial products.

Videos circulating on Chinese social media also showed what were described as Evergrande-related protests elsewhere in China.