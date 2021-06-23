Chinese pressure sends Bitcoin below $30,000 mark

Bitcoin tumbled amid a broad crypto crackdown from China that saw it drop below $30,000 (€25,200) for the first time since January before recovering some of the losses in late-morning trading yesterday.

The original cryptocurrency, which dropped below the key round-number level for the first time since January, has lost more than 50pc from its mid-April high of almost $65,000. That compares with a gain of about 12pc for the S&P 500 since the end of December. The coin started 2021 trading around $29,000 following a fourfold increase in 2020.

Such a decline signals "that Bitcoin traders could find themselves in choppy waters for weeks to come", said Sean Rooney, head of research at crypto asset manager Valkyrie Investments.

Bitcoin dropped as much as 12pc to $28,824 on Tuesday, just below last year's closing price of $28,997, but recovered a little. Other cryptocurrencies were hit harder, with Dash tumbling 22pc at one point, XRP falling 21pc and Litecoin stumbling 18pc. Among more volatile tokens, Prude was down 68pc and Manyswap tumbled 60pc, according to data on CoinMarketCap.com, while a handful of others showed losses of more than 70pc. Meanwhile, Coinbase Pro reported having issues trading Polkadot.

Chart-watchers said Bitcoin, which failed to retake $40,000 last week, could have a tough time finding support in the $20,000 range following its drop below $30,000. Still, Bitcoin had breached $30,000 during at least five separate instances this year but recuperated to trade above that level each time.

"Any meaningful break below $30,000 is going to make a lot of momentum players throw in the towel," said Matt Maley, chief market strategist for Miller Tabak + Co. "Therefore, even if Bitcoin is going to change the world over the long-term, it does not mean it cannot fall back into the teens over the short-term."

It's a remarkable comedown for the digital asset which just weeks ago was trekking higher amid a warmer embrace from Wall Street as well as retail investors.

But negative press about its energy use, brought on largely by Tesla’s Elon Musk, as well as a clampdown from China have pushed it lower in recent weeks.

China's latest broadside came Monday, when the nation's central bank said it had summoned officials from the biggest lenders as well as AliPay to reiterate a ban on cryptocurrency services. Chinese officials are already trying to root out crypto mining operations.