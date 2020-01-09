Chinese-owned jet lessor CDB Aviation names ex-commercial boss Hannigan as new CEO

DUBLIN-based aircraft lessor CDB Aviation, part of China Development Bank, has named Patrick Hannigan as its new chief executive.

Mr Hannigan, who was the chief commercial officer at the firm, was also a founding shareholder of Domhnal Slattery's Avolon.

CDB Aviation has a portfolio of about 423 aircraft. That includes 227 owned and managed jets, and 196 orders. Its fleet includes narrow and widebody aircraft such as Boeing 737s, Airbus A320neo jets, Embraer E190s, and Boeing 777s.

As of last year, it also had 101 orders for Boeing's troubled 737 Max aircraft. Those orders included 91 for the Max 8, and 10 for the Max 10 variant.

Mr Hannigan succeeds Peter Chang, who is retiring after leading CDB Aviation for the past three years.

As chief commercial officer at the firm since 2017, Mr Hannigan helped the company to expand its scale, geographic and customer reach.

He said that he and his team will continue to focus on building "mutually beneficial relationships" with airline customers, financial partners and aircraft makers.

The executive was also previously the senior vice president of marketing with RBS Aviation Capital, a business that had been started by Domhnal Slattery as International Aviation Management. He sold that business to RBS in 2001. RBS sold it on in 2012 to Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group for $7.3bn, and it was renamed SMBC Aviation Capital. It remains headquartered in Dublin.

Mr Hannigan has also worked as a marketing vice president with GECAS.

