Chinese magnate to break UK record and pay €246m for London house

A Chinese property magnate is close to breaking UK records with the purchase of a 45-room mansion in Knightsbridge for more than £200m (€235m).

The private family office of Cheung Chung Kiu has agreed to buy the home at 2-8a Rutland Gate, overlooking Hyde Park, a spokesman said. The deal would be a sign that the world's wealthiest are being lured to the British capital by the weak pound as Brexit draws near.

The sale price is set to be £210m (€246m), according to a source. It would be the biggest ever for a house in the UK.

It would also be one of the richest deals worldwide, topping the $238m that Ken Griffin, founder of hedge fund firm Citadel, paid last year for a penthouse in Manhattan. No decision has been made on whether the London property will remain a single house or be converted into luxury apartments.

