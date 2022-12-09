Chinese lessor looks to sell $3bn portfolio of overseas aircraft

China Aircraft Leasing (CALC) is considering selling some of its assets outside greater China that could raise about $3bn in a transaction, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Hong Kong-listed company is looking to divest around 40 aircraft and approximately 180 aircraft production slots, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. CALC, as the company is known, has reached out to prospective buyers for the assets, the people said.

Considerations are at an early stage and CALC could decide against any deal, the people said. A representative for the company didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

A potential divestiture could come as aircraft lessors have picked up an increasing share of the market for jets since the start of the pandemic, as airlines look to finance plane purchases without risking their own balance sheets.

While the fast-growing industry has already seen some consolidation moves recently, rising interest rates could make it harder for smaller lessors to raise cash to fund aircraft purchases.

Last year, CK Asset Holdings exited its aircraft leasing business with a $4.28bn sale to an arm of Carlyle Group. In May, SMBC Aviation Capital agreed to buy smaller rival Goshawk Aviation Ltd. at a $6.7bn valuation.

Founded in 2006, CALC is one of China’s largest aircraft lessors, serving clients across 17 countries, according to its website. The Hong Kong-based company’s business includes aircraft leasing and sourcing, aircraft trading and portfolio sale, fleet maintenance and disassembly. Its combined asset value of owned fleet and order book assets totalled $15.6bn at the end of 2021.

CALC owned and managed 163 aircraft and had an order book for 241 new aircraft.