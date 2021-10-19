China’s Xi dials back economic overhaul amid fears of unrest

Chinese President Xi Jinping took a big gamble shaking up key industries ahead of a next month’s Communist Party plenum which could decide whether he rules the country indefinitely. Now he’s starting to hit the brakes.

In recent weeks, Chinese authorities have moved to soften sweeping policies designed to make the economy less dependent on debt, monopolies and fossil fuels.

While Beijing’s edicts chastened corporate elites, they also began showing signs of hitting ordinary citizens with higher power bills, lost savings and possibly fewer jobs.

Premier Li Keqiang expressed caution a week ago, saying China needed to rethink the pace of the country’s energy transition as a power crisis threatened to keep factories in the dark and homes without heat.

By Friday the central bank finally spoke on the debt crisis at China Evergrande Group, saying the risks were “controllable” and lenders should keep credit to the real estate sector “stable and orderly”.

“Stability and order will be craved above all things but within the context of a very defined political agenda. The Party cannot afford to have anything like Evergrande or inflation go off the rails,” said George Magnus, research associate at Oxford University’s China Centre,

The pullback shows the difficult balancing act Mr Xi faces in overhauling the world’s second-biggest economy in a way that doesn’t cause too much pain for the nation’s 1.4 billion people, about 40pc of whom earn just 1,000 yuan ($133) per month on average.

Mr Xi’s push for “common prosperity” has underpinned a slew of policies aimed at tackling widening inequality, which poses a long-term threat to the legitimacy of the Communist Party – and ultimately his own political future.

Any economic downturn that leads to social unrest risks weakening his grip on power. Slowing the pace of change in key areas would allow Mr Xi to ease immediate pressure without altering his broader plans to remake China’s economy.

Third-quarter figures yesterday showed the challenge: GDP expanded 4.9pc from a year earlier, down from a previously reported 7.9pc the preceding quarter. China’s stock benchmark CSI 300, one of Asia’s worst performers this year, fell about 1.2pc.

The goal, Mr Xi said, was ultimately to ensure social harmony through growing the middle class and reducing the proportion of rich and poor “to form an olive-shaped distribution structure”. He called for a stronger public sector and improved social-safety net while also emphasising the need for upward mobility.

One key aspect to Mr Xi’s plan involves strengthening patriotism, seen most clearly by China’s moves to press its claims on Taiwan.

While China’s use of nationalism shows it needs a “non-economic means of trying to promote regime legitimacy”, right now, analysts have said, Mr Xi is focused on stabilising the economy.