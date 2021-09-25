China’s shock crackdown on cryptocurrencies rocks markets

Bitcoin slid about 5.5pc, while ether plunged almost 13pc. Photo: Paul Yeung/Bloomberg

Stocks struggled for direction after China intensified its sweeping regulatory crackdown on cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin, ether and other digital tokens tumbled.

In another blow to investor sentiment, the world's second-largest economy said crypto-related transactions will now be considered illicit financial activity.

Traders remained on guard for what Chinese regulators may target next as the government also tightens its grip on sectors ranging from private education to digital gaming, e-cigarettes, property and insurance.

"The risks are skewed to the downside for now," Fawad Razaqzada, an analyst at ThinkMarkets, wrote in a note to clients.

"China is the major risk that is likely to keep prices under pressure for a while."

Tech shares in the S&P 500 fell, while financial companies outperformed. The dollar climbed.

Bitcoin slid about 5.5pc, while ether plunged almost 13pc earlier yesterday. Crypto-related stocks like Riot Blockchain and Marathon Digital Holdings also tumbled.

Read More

The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index – which tracks some of the Asian nation's biggest firms listed in the US – sank as much as 3.6pc.

US stocks had their worst weekly outflow in more than three years as investors turned to more defensive assets amid China Evergrande Group's debt crisis and prospects for Federal Reserve stimulus reduction.

Traders pulled $28.6bn from US equity funds in the week through September 22 – the largest redemption since February 2018, according to a Bank of America note, which cited EPFR Global data.

The US economy has met the Fed's conditions for starting to reduce its asset purchases soon, according to two regional Fed bank presidents.

"I support starting to dial back our purchases in November and concluding them over the first half of next year," Fed Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester noted.

Separately, her Kansas City counterpart Esther George said "the criteria for substantial further progress have been met", referring to the central bank's taper test.