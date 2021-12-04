China’s ride-hailing app Didi bows to pressure and quits NYSE

Didi Global shares jumped more than 14pc in US pre-market trading after the company said it began preparations to withdraw from US stock exchanges, a stunning reversal as it yields to demands from Chinese regulators that had opposed its American listing.

The ride-hailing giant's board has authorised the company to file for a delisting of its American depositary shares from the New York Stock Exchange, it said in a statement on Thursday. It will pursue a listing in Hong Kong and ensure that the US stock will be convertible into freely tradable shares on another internationally recognised stock exchange, according to the statement.

Didi is aiming to file for the Hong Kong listing around March, people with knowledge of the matter said, asking not to be identified as the plans haven't been made public. Based on the normal process in Hong Kong, it could aim for a summer listing if everything goes smoothly. The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The unprecedented move underscores the depth of Beijing's concern about the potential leakage of sensitive data to its geopolitical rival, as well as the extent to which the government will go to punish Didi for contravening its wishes. Chinese regulators had asked Didi's top executives to devise a plan to delist from US bourses because of concerns about leakage of sensitive data, Bloomberg reported last week.

Didi rallied to $8.90 in Friday premarket trading, having tumbled roughly 43pc from their IPO price.

The Beijing-based firm sparked the ire of authorities when it proceeded with its New York stock offering last summer, despite requests that it ensure the security of its data before the IPO. Regulators placed the company under a cybersecurity review days after its debut, removed its services from domestic app stores and has since asked Didi to work on plans for a withdrawal from the NYSE.