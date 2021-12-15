China’s property stocks sink again as deal raises ‘red flag’

Chinese property stocks sank to a near five-year low after a deal between two units of Shimao Group Holdings heightened corporate governance concerns in an industry already grappling with a liquidity crisis.

Shares of Shimao Group and its property-services unit both tumbled on Tuesday, while a Bloomberg index of property stocks dropped 4.3pc to the lowest level since February 2017. A connected-party acquisition announced by the developer late on Monday “not only implies tight liquidity conditions for Shimao, but is also a corporate governance red flag”, JPMorgan Chase & Co analysts wrote as they downgraded both stocks.

After a burst of optimism last week that the worst might be over for China’s embattled property sector, investors are once again heading for the exits as signs of funding stress re-emerge. Record losses in Shimao Group’s shares and bonds have been particularly unnerving, given that the company was until recently considered among the sector’s strongest players – able to withstand the financing curbs that led to defaults by China Evergrande Group and Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd.

Shimao Group has blamed the sell-off on unspecified “rumours,” but the company’s sparse public comments on its financial health have only added to speculation that it faces a cash crunch. The announcement on Monday that Shimao’s services unit had agreed to buy another unit of Shimao Group for 1.65bn yuan ($230m) was taken as a sign by some analysts that the developer is shifting money from stronger to weaker parts of the business.

The deal’s valuation was higher than usual, suggesting Shimao Group “is essentially transferring the cash from property manager to developer level”, JPMorgan analysts wrote. They noted equity investors are increasingly worried about publicly listed property managers being used as a “financial tool” by developers that share the same owners.

Property services companies including Sunac Services Holdings Ltd and Country Garden Services Holdings Ltd plunged at least 10pc yesterday.

Shimao Group, founded by billionaire Hui Wing Mau, said the company hired Cushman & Wakefield to advise on the deal.

Separately, a Shimao Group unit told Bloomberg yesterday that it has prepared funds to repay a 30 million yuan bond maturing on Friday.

Shimao Group’s shares fell 20pc at the close in Hong Kong, while Shimao Services Holdings Ltd plunged 32pc. Shimao Group’s 4.75pc bond due 2022 dropped 15 cents on the dollar to 64 cents, leading declines among Chinese high-yield debt. The company’s yuan notes also tumbled.

Ranked 13th among Chinese developers by contracted sales, Shimao Group poses a much smaller systemic risk to Asia’s largest economy than does Evergrande. But the former company’s woes have undermined hopes that higher-rated developers would be able to weather the Chinese government’s crackdown on the real estate industry.

Bloomberg