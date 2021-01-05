China’s oil firms face delisting from US exchange

Cut off: Proceedings to remove China Mobile and other operators from the New York Stock Exchange have begun. Photo: Roy Liu/Bloomberg

Chinese oil majors may be next in line for delisting in the US after the New York Stock Exchange said last week it would remove the Asian nation's three biggest telecom companies.

China's largest offshore oil producer Cnooc could be most at risk as it's on the Pentagon's list of companies it says are owned or controlled by Chinese military, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Henik Fung. PetroChina and China Petroleum & Chemical – also known as Sinopec – may also be under threat as the energy sector is crucial to China's military, he said.

"More Chinese companies could get delisted in the US and the oil majors could come as the next wave," said Steven Leung, executive director at UOB Kay Hian in Hong Kong.The impact of removing the telecom firms is probably minimal as they were thinly traded in the US and they haven't raised much funds there, he said.

A Sinopec spokesperson declined to comment. Cnooc and PetroChina didn't immediately comment, although Cnooc said in a Hong Kong exchange filing that it was not aware of any reasons for the "unusual" drop in its share price yesterday.

Cnooc fell 1.8pc while PetroChina was unchanged. Sinopec rose 1.7pc.

The three firms are mostly traded in Hong Kong, although they each have American depositary receipts listed in New York.

"The bottom line is the impact will be very limited," said Neil Beveridge, an analyst with Sanford C. Bernstein & Co in Hong Kong. "Most institutional investors invest through the Hong Kong shares rather than the US ADRs. The biggest downside for investors would be the loss of transparency from SEC filings."

Cnooc's appearance on the Pentagon list is possibly due to its drilling activity in the fraught South China Sea, said Leo Ho, an analyst with Daiwa Capital Markets. If that's the case, PetroChina and Sinopec would be at less risk of US action, he said.

The NYSE said it would delist the telecom operators to comply with a US executive order imposing restrictions on companies identified as affiliated with the Chinese military. China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom Hong Kong would all be suspended from trading between January 7 and 11, and proceedings to delist them have started, the exchange said.

US President Donald Trump signed an order in November barring American investments in Chinese firms owned or controlled by the military in a bid to pressure Beijing over what it views as abusive business practices.

Bloomberg

