China’s lockdowns hurt global economic demand as the threat of recession looms

Global factory output weakened in October as widespread recession fears, high inflation and China's zero-Covid policy hurt demand, business surveys showed, adding to persistent supply disruptions and darkening recovery prospects.

Inflation has soared globally as supply chains still healing from the coronavirus pandemic were hit again by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, forcing consumers to rein in purchases.

US manufacturing activity grew at its slowest pace since the depths of the first Covid-19 lockdown in May 2020 last month as the Federal Reserve's aggressive push to raise interest rates in order to quash stubbornly high inflation cools demand for goods.

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said yesterday that its manufacturing PMI fell to 50.2 in October from 50.9 in September. A reading above 50 signals expansion in manufacturing, which accounts for 11.9pc of the U.S. economy.

"Factory activity continues to face hurdles from a strong dollar, slowing demand as well as unexpected supply shocks," said Rubeela Farooqi at High Frequency Economics.

But while overall manufacturing activity fell, the ISM survey's forward-looking new orders sub-index rose to 49.2 last month from 47.1 in September, indicating some resiliency among US consumers even as the Fed's actions curb spending.

Elsewhere, Canadian manufacturing activity contracted for a third straight month in October while British manufacturing suffered its biggest contraction since May 2020 last month, suggesting a deepening slowdown was underway.

The final S&P Global UK Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for October fell to 46.2 from 48.4 in September, further below the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction.

"October's PMI data suggest the manufacturing sector is teetering on the edge of a recession," said Gabriella Dickens, senior UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

Manufacturing PMIs due for the eurozone are likely to show an ongoing downturn deepened last month as the cost of living crisis kept consumers wary.

Meanwhile in Switzerland, the PMI reading dipped by 2.2 points but remained in positive territory at 54.9 points, illustrating the ongoing resilience of the local economy.

Still, the challenging international environment, uncertainties over the supply situation and high energy prices are increasingly slowing Swiss factory activity, Credit Suisse analysts said.

Factory activity shrank in South Korea, Taiwan and Malaysia in October, and expanded at the slowest pace in 21 months in Japan, highlighting the pain from slowing Chinese demand and stubbornly high import costs.

China's Caixin/S&P Global manufacturing PMI stood at 49.2 in October, up from 48.1 in September. The private sector survey was in line with an official PMI that showed China's factory activity unexpectedly fell in October.