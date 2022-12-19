China’s loans to Africa look set for years of complication

Huge Chinese lending to Africa has created a dilemma where China will struggle to recoup its money while maintaining its image as a friend to developing nations, researchers at London-based think tank Chatham House said.

Africa’s external debt rose fivefold to $696bn (€657bn) between 2000 and 2020, with Chinese lenders accounting for 12pc of that, according to a new report.

While Chinese lending to Africa has been criticised by the US and other Western nations as opaque and designed to seize African assets offered as collateral, the researchers said this is not the case.

“Far from a sophisticated strategy to expropriate African assets, profligate Chinese lending in its early phases may have created a debt trap for China and deeply entangling it with obdurate and increasingly assertive African partners,” they said.

China is a big creditor to Zambia, for example, which has defaulted on its debt. It has also made loans to other African nations struggling to meet their debt obligations, including Angola, Ethiopia, Kenya and the Republic of Congo.

The economic fallout from the pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have undermined the ability of many African nations to service their sovereign debts.

The continent is heading toward a repayment crisis, with 22 of 54 nations at risk of so-called debt distress, according to World Bank and International Monetary Fund criteria.

China has being criticised for its perceived lack of engagement in the global effort to reduce developing nations’ debt burdens; US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said multiple times that Beijing has become the biggest obstacle to progress.

Jose Fernandez, US under-secretary for economic growth, energy, and the environment at the US State Department, said China needed to be more transparent about the debt owed to it by African nations.

Concerned by many nations’ inability to repay their loans, Chinese institutions have slashed the amount of credit they will extend to Africa, Chatham House said.

New Chinese loans to African governments fell from a 2016 peak of $28.4bn to $8.2bn in 2019 and just $1.9bn in 2020, the researchers said.

“China’s approach to African debt is one of dynamic change, with patterns of Chinese infrastructure-linked lending in Africa moving from resource-backed profligacy to more calculated business or geostrategic decision-making,” the Chatham House researchers said in their report entitled ‘The response to debt distress in Africa and the role of China’.

“The image of China as a predatory lender looking to expropriate African economic assets does not stand up in most cases,” they wrote.

Still, there are indications China may have lent money to the tiny Horn of Africa nation of Djibouti to secure political influence, they said.

Between 2012 and 2020 China provided Djibouti with $1.4bn in investments and infrastructure loans.

China now faces the dilemma of pressing its rights to extract payments, or taking a more accommodative approach to preserve its political relations, the researchers said.



