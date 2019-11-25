China's Huawei poses big dilemma for uneasy West

This, roughly, is what's happened to western countries as two things collide: the ominous rise of authoritarian China and the global shift to fifth-generation wireless data infrastructure, the basis of the so-called Fourth Industrial Revolution.

That's because a Chinese company, Huawei Technologies, sits at the intersection of those two developments, and the West has to decide whether it can be trusted to build its new 5G networks. The US has banned Huawei from its own market and wants allies to do the same. Australia and Japan have in effect followed. Others thinking about excluding Huawei include New Zealand, Canada, India, Denmark, the Czech Republic and Poland.

Other western states, while still agonising about the dilemma, seem inclined to allow Huawei to participate in the 5G build-out, albeit within parameters. They include France, the UK, Germany and Norway.

Ireland has welcomed Huawei to its shores, with the tech giant working with telecoms firms including Eir and Vodafone on their 5G networks. Earlier this year, Huawei announced a €70m investment in its Irish research and development activities.

So who's right? It's hard to know.

Huawei, based in Shenzhen, is not owned by the state - being Chinese, it's somewhere between collectively and privately owned. It was founded by Ren Zhengfei, who once worked as a researcher for the People's Liberation Army. But he and his firm insist Huawei never has built, nor ever would build, so-called "backdoors" into its equipment that would let it spy on, or sabotage, its customers' networks.

There are arguments for giving Huawei the benefit of the doubt.

First, it tends to be cheaper than its rivals, including European companies Ericsson and Nokia. Second, it seems to be quicker. This year, Deutsche Telekom, a German cellphone operator, claimed rolling out 5G without Huawei would delay its network by at least two years and add billions in cost.

Then there's the risk that excluding Huawei could antagonise China on trade and investment. In Germany, the bureaucracies opposed to Huawei are the spy agencies and the interior ministry, both tasked with security, whereas the economics ministry and the chancellery, concerned with the overall Sino-German relationship, are more accommodating.

Finally, there are the principles of fairness and economic openness. There's no evidence Huawei has spied on customers. And part of what makes the West "western," or at least liberal, is that it doesn't close its markets to others without good reasons.

Huawei's critics, of course, have plenty of reasons for its exclusion.

First, it's implausible any Chinese company can avoid becoming an arm of the state and the Communist Party. All the country's companies are legally obliged to "assist" in national intelligence - including economics and culture - and to keep that assistance secret.

Second, 5G isn't any old phone network. Unlike 4G, it's the infrastructure for machines and devices to talk to one another on the so-called Internet of Things.

If it works well, it will make entire cities "smart" and enable autonomous cars to drive themselves through them, all the while exchanging reams of data. Think of the human body: If 4G is the ears, 5G is the entire nervous system. Would you want China to have control over it?

The fear is not overblown. Whoever provides the software and hardware will also have a head-start in eventually transferring that prowess into 6G and 7G. And once a technology is baked in, a simple software update could turn a harmless feature into a mole. A banal analogy would be your smartphone, when its maker schedules an update that adds emoticons but suddenly seems to drain the battery much faster - all coincidentally before the launch of a new model.

Western allies must also co-ordinate their approach. It makes little sense for, say, Denmark to exclude Huawei while Germany includes it. Autonomous cars, trucks and boats, geo-tagged goods in containers, patients with heart monitors: All of these and other connected nodes on the network will be moving across the border, communicating with different "clouds". All the data has to be safe on both sides of the border.

The West and its allies must come to a common position on Huawei - and ideally on China and data security generally. 5G and its successors have an almost utopian potential to solve many human problems.

They also have a dystopian potential to turn our freedoms into a surveillance hell. The democracies need to confront this reality.

Bloomberg

Irish Independent