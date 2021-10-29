China tells billionaire Evergrande boss to help with debts

Hui Ka Yan, the billionaire founder of China Evergrande Group, was urged by government authorities to use his own wealth to help solve the company's deepening debt crisis, according to people familiar with the matter.

The directive from Beijing came after Evergrande missed an initial September 23 deadline for a coupon payment on a dollar bond, the people said, asking not to be identified.

The company faces another payment deadline today, when a 30-day grace period ends. Signs of stress in China's real estate sector sharpened on Tuesday after Modern Land China failed to pay either the principal or interest on a bond worth €214m due Monday, according to a Singapore stock exchange filing.

The company is working with its legal counsel, Sidley Austin LLP, and expects to engage independent financial advisers soon, the filing said.

Fitch Ratings downgraded Modern Land to restricted default from C following the missed payment.

China has clamped down on the indebted real estate sector, making it difficult for developers to refinance as they face falling home prices and sales.

Multiple developers have defaulted this month, although Evergrande made a coupon payment last week before a grace period expired.

A top Chinese regulator on Tuesday asked firms in key industries to make preparations to meet offshore bond payments in an effort to contain the spillover from Evergrande's struggles.

The focus now turns to the end of a grace period on another Evergrande dollar bond.

Still, the company's creditors are bracing for an eventual debt restructuring that could rank among the largest ever in China.

While Chinese authorities told billionaire Hui Ka Yan to use his personal wealth to alleviate Evergrande's deepening debt crisis, it's unclear whether Mr Hui's fortune is big and liquid enough to make a sizable dent in the liabilities, which swelled to more than $300bn (€256bn) as of June.

The developer's dollar bonds are trading at deep discounts to par value as investors brace for what could be one of China's largest-ever debt restructurings.