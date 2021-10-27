China Telecom ordered out of US market due to ‘national security’ worries

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) voted to revoke licenses held by China Telecom (Americas) Corp, and pledged more steps to purge the US market of Chinese technology companies in the name of security.

The agency voted 4-0 vote at its monthly meeting to cancel the permission to operate in the US held since 2002 by the unit of China Telecom, which is one of three leading communications providers in China.

The FCC said the ownership of China Telecom (Americas) "raised significant national security and law enforcement risks".

"Our record makes clear it operates as a subsidiary of a Chinese state-owned enterprise, and as such the Chinese government has the ability to influence and control its actions," said acting FCC chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. "That can lead to real problems with our telecommunications networks" including surveillance and misrouted traffic.

Since 2019 the FCC has moved against telecom equipment maker Huawei Technologies, barred China Mobile Ltd from the US market, and moved toward ending authorisations for China Unicom Americas, Pacific Networks Corp and its subsidiary ComNet.

In June the agency proposed a ban on products from five Chinese companies including Huawei and surveillance camera-makers Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology and Dahua Technology.

Ms Rosenworcel said the FCC is "moving expeditiously" to complete security reviews of China Unicom and ComNet. The actions reflect China-US tensions that emerged under former President Donald Trump and continue under President Joe Biden.



