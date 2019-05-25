China slams US 'rumours and lies'

The United States placed Huawei on a trade blacklist last week, effectively banning US firms from doing business with the world's largest telecom network gear maker and escalating a trade battle between the world's two biggest economies.

Mr Pompeo also dismissed Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei's assertions that his firm would never share user secrets.

"Recently, some US politicians have continually fabricated rumours about Huawei but have never produced the clear evidence that countries have requested," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said, when asked about Mr Pompeo's remarks.

The US has been rallying its allies to persuade them not to use Huawei for their 5G networks, citing security concerns.

Mr Lu said the US government was provoking suspicion to confuse and instigate opposition.

"Domestically in the United States there are more and more doubts about the trade war the US side has provoked with China, the market turmoil caused by the technology war and blocked industrial co-operation," he added.

US politicians continue to "fabricate lies to try to mislead the American people, and now they are trying to incite ideological opposition".

US President Donald Trump also said that US complaints against Huawei might be resolved within the framework of a US-China trade deal, while calling the Chinese telecoms giant "very dangerous".

