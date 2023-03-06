| 5.4°C Dublin

China sets modest growth target as economic risks persist

President Xi Jinping. Photo: Thomas Peter/Reuters

President Xi Jinping. Photo: Thomas Peter/Reuters

Bloomberg News

China set a modest economic growth target of around 5pc for the year, a sign the nation's top leaders are still concerned about the recovery, given weak consumer confidence, declining exports and a housing market still under pressure.

Premier Li Keqiang announced the goal for gross domestic product in his final government work report to the National People's Congress, the annual parliamentary gathering, on Sunday. Economists had projected a target of higher than 5pc.

