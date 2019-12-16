China ready to retaliate if Germany bans Huawei

China's ambassador to Germany threatened Berlin with retaliation if it excludes Huawei Technologies as a supplier of 5G wireless equipment, citing the millions of vehicles German carmakers sell in China.

China's ambassador to Germany threatened Berlin with retaliation if it excludes Huawei Technologies as a supplier of 5G wireless equipment, citing the millions of vehicles German carmakers sell in China.

"If Germany were to take a decision that leads to Huawei's exclusion from the German market, there will be consequences," Ambassador Wu Ken said at a Handelsblatt event. "The Chinese government will not stand idly by."

His comments come on the heels of growing resistance against Huawei among some members of Chancellor Angela Merkel's governing coalition.

They have challenged her China policy with a bill that would impose a broad ban on "untrustworthy" 5G vendors.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In