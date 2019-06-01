China now planning blacklist of its own

China will set up a mechanism listing foreign enterprises, organisations and individuals which don't obey market rules, violate contracts and cut off supply for non-commercial reasons or severely damage the legitimate interests of Chinese companies, said Ministry of Commerce spokesman Gao Fen.

It is seen as a response after the US effectively banned American firms doing business with Huawei.

"Necessary measures will be taken" against those on the list, he said, adding that specifics would be released soon.

Washington has moved to curb Huawei's ability to sell equipment in the US and buy parts from American suppliers, potentially crippling one of China's most successful, but controversial, global firms.

The vague wording of the Chinese state media report opens the door for Beijing to target a broad swathe of the global tech industry, such as US giants like Google, Qualcomm and Intel or even non-US suppliers.

Bloomberg

