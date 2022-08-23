China lines up €29bn bailout for country’s construction sector

China will offer 200 billion yuan (€29.3bn) in special loans to ensure stalled housing projects are delivered to buyers, people familiar with the matter said, ramping up financing support for its beleaguered property sector.

The previously unreported size of the lending program, which was announced with scant details by China’s housing ministry, finance ministry and the central bank on Friday, would make it the biggest financial commitment yet from Beijing to contain a property crisis that has seen home prices slump and real estate sales plummet.

Hundreds of thousands of middle-class Chinese have been caught in limbo after making down payments and taking out loans on properties that cash-strapped developers are now struggling to complete.

Some homebuyers have started to boycott mortgage payments, a threat to social stability during the politically sensitive run-up to the Communist Party’s leadership transition later this year.

The People’s Bank of China and the Ministry of Finance will channel the money through policy banks such as China Development Bank and Agricultural Development Bank of China, said the people, who asked not to be identified.

The special loans will only be used on homes that have already been sold but are yet to be finished.

The PBOC, the Ministry of Finance and the housing ministry didn’t immediately respond to requests seeking comment.

“We view the central government’s introduction of bailout funding as the first meaningfully positive development in the past five to six weeks,” said Jizhou Dong and Stella Guo, analysts at Nomura in a note on Sunday.

They expected the funding would need to reach at least 200bn yuan to 300bn yuan as an initial investment to be effective.