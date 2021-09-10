China is to release some of its oil reserves as prices spike higher

Oil fluctuated as investors weighed a US government report showing declining stockpiles in the wake of hurricane-related outages against China’s decision to open its strategic crude reserves.

Futures traded in a $2.05-a-barrel range (€1.73) in New York yesterday. US crude stockpiles fell as production tumbled the most on record last week due to disruptions by Ida, according to Energy Information Administration data.

Earlier, China, the world’s largest oil importer, announced it released oil from its strategic reserves in an effort to alleviate pressure from rising raw material prices.

“We are not done with Ida,” said Rob Thummel, a portfolio manager at Tortoise, a firm that manages roughly $8b n in energy-related assets. “With the amount of refineries offline, the effects of Hurricane Ida are going to impact this report for multiple weeks.”

Read More

US benchmark crude futures have fluctuated in recent days, trading near $69 a barrel, amid domestic supply disruptions and uncertainty related to the pandemic’s continuing risks to the global economic recovery.

As of Wednesday, just over 20pc of US Gulf of Mexico oil output was back online after Hurricane Ida hit Louisiana, marking a slower comeback than in the wake of Katrina in 2005.

The ripple effects in the market were apparent in the EIA report.

Gasoline stockpiles fell by more than seven million barrels last week, while crude production slid by 1.5 million barrels a day. Crude inventories dropped 1.53 million barrels.

Physical markets have reacted to the Gulf of Mexico outages with a surge in the value of grades from US Mars Blend to Russia’s Urals. Royal Dutch Shell declared force majeure on “numerous contracts” following hurricane-related disruptions, the company said.

One of those contracts included a two-million-barrel cargo of Mars crude sold to China, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Meanwhile, China’s move to release oil from its strategic reserves, its most dramatic intervention yet in the oil market, primarily targets domestic refining and chemical integration firms. It follows similar action the government has already taken in several other commodities markets and adds pressure to oil prices.