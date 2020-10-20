China is the only big economy growing after pandemic

CHINA, once the epicentre of the Covid pandemic, has seen economic recovery accelerate in the third quarter as consumers shook off their coronavirus caution, although the weaker-than-expected headline growth suggested persistent risks for one of the few drivers of global demand.

Gross domestic product (GDP) grew 4.9pc in the July-September period from a year earlier, official data showed yesterday, slower than the 5.2pc forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll but a lot faster than the second quarter’s 3.2pc growth.

“China’s economy remains on the recovery path, driven by a rebound in exports,” said Yoshikiyo Shimamine, chief economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute.

“Consumer spending is also headed in the right direction, but we cannot say it has completely shaken off the drag caused by the coronavirus,” said Mr Shimamine.

“There is a risk that the return of lockdowns in Europe and another wave of infections in the United States will hurt consumer spending and trigger more job losses, which would be a negative for China’s economy.”

The weaker-than-expected headline figures weighed on China's yuan currency and also on its stockmarkets as well as capping some of the market gains in Asia.

The Chinese government has rolled out a raft of measures including more spending, tax relief and cuts in lending rates and banks’ reserve requirements to revive the coronavirus-hit economy and support employment.

While the central bank stepped up policy support, it has more recently held off on further easing.

The International Monetary Fund has forecast an expansion of 1.9pc for China for 2020.

That would make China the only major economy expected to report growth in 2020, albeit at the slowest annual pace since 1976, the final year of Mao Zedong’s Cultural Revolution.

China’s retail spending has lagged the comeback in factory activity this year as heavy job losses and persistent worries about infections have kept consumers at home, even as restrictions lifted.

However, recent indicators suggest consumer activity is now turning around.

In the travel sector, domestic passenger flights in September beat their Covid-19 levels, a sign that that segment of the market is approaching a full recovery, even as international borders remain largely shut.

Auto sales posted a sixth straight month of gains in September.

In the first quarter of this year, the coronavirus outbreak caused China’s first economic contraction since 1992 in the first quarter

The pandemic is now largely under control in the country, although there has been a small resurgence of cases in the eastern province of Shandong.

“The single most important thing for the Chinese economy in the coming months is whether service consumption can catch up,” said Larry Hu, head of China economics at Macquarie Capital.

Reuters

