China data, banks lift European stocks after last week’s sell off

European stocks partially recovered from last week’s hefty losses on Monday, helped by upbeat industrial profits data from China and as banking stocks bounced off record lows.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 1.7pc after last week’s 3.6pc drop, with the banks index jumping 4.1pc.

HSBC surged 9.2pc after Chinese insurance group Ping An , the biggest shareholder in the British lender, boosted its stake to 8.00pc from 7.95pc.

Commerzbank rose 5pc after it named a top manager at rival Deutsche Bank Manfred Knof to lead the bank, which has been in turmoil following the sudden resignation of its CEO in early July. The stock move was in line with the broader sector.

Investors have shunned Europe’s banking sector hit by a cocktail of lower global borrowing costs, rising bad loans due to the economic downturn and a dirty money scandal that made it the worst performer this year with a 43pc decline.

“There’s a chance for tactical rebalancing, but not a structural rally in banks,” said Dhaval Joshi, European investment strategist at BCA Research.

Investors have been wary about a second wave of coronavirus infections stalling a nascent European economic recovery, sparking a bout of sell-offs this month in stocks. The British government is mulling tougher restrictions, possibly outlawing more inter-household socialising, a junior health minister said.

Concerns related to the Covid-19 pandemic took a back seat on Monday, with markets taking comfort from data that showed profits at China’s industrial firms grew for the fourth straight month in August, buoyed in part by a rebound in commodity prices and equipment manufacturing.

Trade-sensitive German stocks rose 2.4pc, while Europe’s auto and industrial sectors, heavily reliant on Chinese demand, rose more than 2pc.

ArcelorMittal gained 4.8pc after Cleveland-Cliffs Inc agreed to buy the US assets of the steelmaker for about $1.4bn.

Sonova Holding, the world’s biggest hearing aid maker, surged 12.5pc as it expects revenue to return to growth in the next six months.

London-based spirits maker Diageo rose 5.9pc after saying it had made a strong start to its fiscal year 2021, with its US business performing ahead of expectations.

Reuters