China cuts import tariffs as slowing economy bites

China will lower tariffs on products ranging from frozen pork and avocados to some types of semiconductors next year, as Beijing looks to boost imports amid a slowing economy and a trade war with the United States.

Next year, China will implement temporary import tariffs, which are lower than the most-favoured-nation tariffs, on more than 850 products, the finance ministry said yesterday. This compares with 706 products that were taxed at temporary rates in 2019.

The changes were made to "increase imports of products facing a relative domestic shortage, or foreign speciality goods for everyday consumption", the ministry said in a statement on its website.

China and the United States cooled their drawn-out trade war earlier this month, announcing a phase-one agreement that would reduce some US tariffs in exchange for more Chinese purchases of American farm products and other goods.

