China cuts import tariffs as slowing economy bites
China will lower tariffs on products ranging from frozen pork and avocados to some types of semiconductors next year, as Beijing looks to boost imports amid a slowing economy and a trade war with the United States.
Next year, China will implement temporary import tariffs, which are lower than the most-favoured-nation tariffs, on more than 850 products, the finance ministry said yesterday. This compares with 706 products that were taxed at temporary rates in 2019.
The changes were made to "increase imports of products facing a relative domestic shortage, or foreign speciality goods for everyday consumption", the ministry said in a statement on its website.
China and the United States cooled their drawn-out trade war earlier this month, announcing a phase-one agreement that would reduce some US tariffs in exchange for more Chinese purchases of American farm products and other goods.
Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
The finance ministry said the tariff rate for frozen pork would be cut to 8pc from the most-favoured-nation duty of 12pc, as China seeks to plug a huge supply gap after a severe pig disease decimated its hog herd.
An outbreak of African swine fever that started in August last year has nearly halved China's pig herd, official data has shown, sending pork prices soaring to record levels.
Beijing has issued a series of measures to boost pig production, while increasing imports of various meats to meet domestic demand.
China brought in 229,707 tonnes of pork in November, up more than 150pc from the previous year.
Pork imports for the first 11 months of the year stood at 1.733 million tonnes, up 58pc from a year earlier.
China will also lower temporary import tariffs for ferroniobium - used as an additive to high-strength low-alloy steel and stainless steel for oil and gas pipelines, cars and trucks - from 1pc to zero in 2020 to support its high-tech development.
The country brought in 35,909 tonnes of ferroniobium in 2018 and 37,818 tonnes for the first 10 months of this year.
The tariff rate for frozen avocados was cut to 7pc from the most-favoured-nation duty of 30pc, the ministry said.
China's economy is expanding at its weakest rate in nearly 30 years and could face more downward pressure next year, but the government has vowed to keep growth within a reasonable range in 2020, and keep policies forward-looking and effective.
Reuters
Irish Independent