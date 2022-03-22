China crash keeps Boeing’s safety record in spotlight

Boeing faces a new crisis after a 737 jet fell out of the sky in China, renewing concerns about its best-selling family of planes and extending one of the most turbulent periods in the aviation titan's century-long history.

The 737-800 aircraft operated by China Eastern Airlines nose-dived on Monday into mountainous terrain with 132 people on board, prompting the carrier to ground its fleet of the workhorse jets. The model is part of the so-called "next generation" of 737s that have amassed a good safety record since they were introduced in the 1990s.

The tragedy puts a harsh spotlight back on Boeing after two of its 737 Max jets crashed in 2018 and 2019, killing 346 people and leading to one of the longest groundings in aviation history. The latest incident didn't involve a Max.

However, it's a setback for Boeing's efforts to rebuild confidence in its safety culture and 737 family of jets, the company's largest source of revenue.

The crash "comes at an extremely delicate time, with Boeing finally aiming to restart 737 Max deliveries into China after a three-year halt", Seth Seifman, an analyst with JPMorgan, said in a note to clients.

Boeing shares fell 4.2pc in early afternoon trading in New York. The stock had dipped 4.2pc already this year through Friday's close.

After burning through more than $20bn ($18.1bn) in grounding-related costs, Boeing's financial turnaround hinges on its ability to resume shipping 737s at a higher volume. Executives had targeted delivering around 500 Max jets this year. That's already in question after a sluggish start, Mr Seifman said.

The crash also raises the potential for more confusion and backlash among travellers, some of whom avoided flying on the Max after the damaging revelations that emerged from the earlier accidents.

"Given [Boeing’s] problems with the 737 Max, there is some chance that consumers may not want to fly on a 737 until the cause of the China Eastern crash is determined not to be a design or manufacturing issue," Cowen analyst Cai von Rumohr said in a note.

The single-aisle jets are a staple of US domestic flying. Among the largest US airlines, American Airlines Group has the most 737-800s, with 267 in service and 36 temporarily stored at the end of 2021, according to a regulatory filing. Southwest Airlines has 207, while United Airlines has 141 and Delta Air Lines has 77.

Ryanair uses only 737-800s and has more than 300 in operation.

Bloomberg