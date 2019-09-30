China calls for a 'calm' resolution to US trade war

China hopes Beijing and Washington will resolve their trade dispute "with a calm and rational attitude", Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen said yesterday, ahead of talks in two weeks between the two sides.

The US and China have been locked in an escalating trade war for more than a year. They have levied punitive duties on hundreds of billions of dollars of each other's goods, roiling financial markets and threatening global growth.

A new round of high-level talks between the world's two largest economies is expected in Washington on October 10-11, led from the Chinese side by President Xi Jinping's top economic adviser, Vice Premier Liu He.

Mr Wang, who has been part of China's negotiating team, said Mr Liu would go to Washington for the talks the week after China's National Day holiday, which ends on October 7.

He said he hoped both sides would find ways to resolve differences, adding: "We believe this will benefit both countries' people and the world."

The Trump administration is considering radical new financial pressure tactics on Beijing, including the possibility of de-listing Chinese companies from US stock exchanges.

Sources told Reuters on Friday that the move would be part of a broader effort to limit US investments into Chinese companies, in part because of growing security concerns.

China has hit back at US criticism about a lack of market access for American firms, forced technology transfers and poor protection of intellectual property.

Mr Wang reiterated that China will open up more sectors of the economy to foreign investors, and its policy of protecting foreign companies' rights will not change. Earlier, Commerce Minister Zhong Shan had said that Chinese companies faced many difficulties due to the trade frictions, which he noted posed unprecedented trade challenges to the country.

China would expand imports, and measures to stabilise trade would yield positive results, he said, without giving details.

The trade war has added to tensions between China and the United States.

Ties are also strained over American criticism of human rights issues in China, including protests in Hong Kong, the disputed South China Sea, and US support for Chinese-claimed Taiwan.

The Chinese government's top diplomat said on Friday that tariffs and trade disputes could plunge the world into recession, and Beijing was committed to resolving them in a "calm, rational and cooperative manner".

The dispute has taken its toll on the Chinese economy. China's exports unexpectedly fell in August as shipments to the US slowed sharply, pointing to further weakness in the world's second-largest economy and underlining a pressing need for more stimulus.

Reuters

Irish Independent