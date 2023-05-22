China bars Micron chips in escalation of US tech clash
Bloomberg News
China delivered the latest salvo in an escalating semiconductor war with the US, announcing that Micron Technology Inc. products have failed to pass a cybersecurity review in the country.
Latest World Business
New round of US debt ceiling talks kicks off as default worries grow
China bars Micron chips in escalation of US tech clash
‘Common sense’ will end US debt ceiling crisis, claims Christine Lagarde
Dubliner’s innovative new ‘hypercar’ may be world’s fastest automobile, after €9.8m investment
Africa is the next big export growth market opportunity for Irish firms as demand for goods and services rises
Tesco chairman John Allan to go after ‘inappropriate behaviour’ claims
BT plans to cut 55,000 jobs and replace some with AI
Credit Suisse debt default insurance won’t pay out
Poor countries cut services in scramble to repay China debts
Mags Byrne’s e-sports venture taps former Manchester United chief executive Ed Woodward
Top Stories
‘I needed a naggin of vodka in the morning before I could get the heroin into me’: mother tells how Coolmine charity helped turn her life around
Fine Gael grassroots push for key inheritance tax changes
‘I was 10 before my profound hearing loss was discovered’: Toy Show harpist Úna Walsh on hearing aids and what music means to her
Meta’s record €1.2bn fine came over objections of Ireland’s regulator, which didn’t want a fine
Latest NewsMore
‘Vini Jr is not an angel’ – Commentator sparks outrage for criticising Vinicius Jr reaction over racist abuse
Drinks makers hit out at ‘solo run’ on alcohol labels
Commissioner says gardai will not ‘fall into trap’ of far-right protesters
‘Still a bit of life in the old boy’ - Jeff Stelling says he is not retired after Soccer Saturday exit
Ryanair shareholders must 'wait in line’ for spoils of victory, says chief executive Michael O’Leary
League One side Fleetwood Town have offer for Derry City winger Ryan Graydon rejected
Champions Manchester City finish with a flourish at home
Richard E Grant on grief, music, and his late wife Joan Washington: ‘I still have silent conversations with her’
Flights stopped as Mount Etna eruptions coat Catania city and airport in thick layer of ash
Ryanair report close to record full-year profit of €1.43bn