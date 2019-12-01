Chile to sell off dollars in bid to stabilise the peso

Chile's peso rallied as its central bank offered to sell as much as a quarter of its entire dollar reserves to stabilise a currency which had fallen to record lows in each of the two previous trading sessions.

Chile's peso rallied as its central bank offered to sell as much as a quarter of its entire dollar reserves to stabilise a currency which had fallen to record lows in each of the two previous trading sessions.

The peso closed at 809.46 per dollar in Santiago, up 2.3pc, after strengthening to as much as 797.39 per dollar earlier in the day.

The central bank will sell $200m a day on the spot market next week, the first stage of an intervention policy which could reach $10bn, bank president Mario Marcel said.

It will also offer $200m in the forwards market each day. It is the first direct intervention in the market since 2011 and follows two weeks of large price swings.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In