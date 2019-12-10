Troubled retailer Ted Baker has said its chief executive and executive chairman have quit as it warned over profits once again.

Chief executive and chairman quit Ted Baker as it warns over profits

The group said Lindsay Page resigned as chief executive and has been replaced by finance boss Rachel Osborne, who becomes acting chief executive with immediate effect.

Ted Baker has also kicked off the search for a new chairman after David Bernstein stepped down.

The resignations were announced as Ted said it is now expecting annual pre-tax profits of between £5m and £10m (€5.9m-€11.8m) after worse-than-expected trading in November and over Black Friday.

Ted Baker said the past year has been the "most challenging in our history".

It confirmed it has hired consultants Alix Partners to carry out a review of the group's operational efficiency, costs and business model as part of an urgent recovery plan.

The firm already began a review of its assets in October, which is ongoing.

It also announced it has suspended its shareholder dividend payout.

PA Media