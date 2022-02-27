Chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov predicted all of Putin’s moves seven years ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin showed himself on Wednesday night to be the ultimate villain hiding in plain sight. His initial denials about invading Ukraine had turned into something very different by Thursday morning.

Not only had he launched an invasion, he was warning any country that might seek to stop him or threaten Russia’s interest with consequences they have “never seen before in their history”.

Putin’s intentions were spelled out clearly as far back as 2015 by none other than Garry Kasparov, the former world chess champion turned political activist, in his book Winter Is Coming.

Kasparov, who fled Russia in 2013 after being arrested, dedicated the book to his friend Boris Nemtsov, who was assassinated in 2015 on a bridge near the Kremlin.

After a successful political career under Boris Yeltsin, Nemtsov had criticised Putin’s government as an increasingly authoritarian, undemocratic regime. Kasparov’s book looks quite prophetic now in the wake of recent days in Ukraine.

He criticised the West for weak sanctions against Russia in the wake of its takeover of Crimea and incursions into eastern Ukraine. He argued that the US and Europe needed to recognise the wider threat posed by Putin and rather than build further economic ties, they should isolate Russia.

He wrote: “The main problem with what we can call the ‘Putin would never’ arguments in the West is that they assume Putin and his ruling elite care about Russian national interests.

“They do not, except in a few areas where they overlap with their own goal of looting as much cash and treasure from the country as possible.

“The hard truth is that the only sanctions, or actions of any kind, that will affect Putin’s conduct are those that directly or indirectly target his hold on power in Russia.”

Kasparov, who has been living in exile in New York, went on to suggest back in 2015 that greater sanctions be taken against Russia over its annexation of parts of Ukraine in 2014.

He said it was much cheaper and more practical for the West to take “a stand now over Ukraine than to let it go and then have to worry constantly about even stronger American commitments to the Baltics and Poland, who are Nato members.”

And that is exactly what America and its allies will now have to do for the foreseeable future.

The corporate connections between Russia and Western Europe have, if anything, accelerated and become more co-dependent since Putin first took Crimea in 2014.

Within hours of Russia’s invasion last week, several former European leaders and former ministers took the decision to step down from boards of major Russian companies.

The former prime ministers of Italy and Finland (Matteo Renzi and Esko Aho) and the ex-chancellor of Austria resigned from Russian boards.

Aho said he had no reason to protest against the Russian Sberbank where he was a director, but “because of the war, circumstances are making my participation impossible,” he said.

Christian Kern, Austria’s former chancellor, said he had resigned from the board of Russian Railways (RZD) as it had “now actually become part of Russian war logistics”, he told an Austrian newspaper.

Former German chancellor Gerhard Schroder sits on the board of Rosneft, Russia’s biggest oil producer and has been nominated to join the board of Gazprom, the Russian gas supplier.

Also on the board of Rosneft is the chief executive of BP, Irishman Bernard Looney.

BP owns 19.75pc of Rosneft and last year the Russian oil giant contributed one seventh of BP’s $14.4bn profit. It also chipped in nearly half a billion dollars in dividends to the British company.

Rosneft’s shares collapsed by 47pc on Thursday and it is possible some of its UK assets could be frozen, depending on the level of sanctions imposed by the UK on Russian interests.

This is a huge issue for BP and for Looney, who sits on the board because it comes with the job.

BP has a very obvious and significant financial interest in the Russian operation. Their relationship with Rosneft runs deep. They have done joint ventures and extended those connections throughout the period following Russia’s incursion into Ukraine in 2014.

There are no easy answers to these issues – but surely it is time to be clear about drawing lines and sticking to them.





High time we re-thought our gas exploration ban

One of the biggest impacts of the Ukraine crisis will be on gas prices. Should Russia cut the supply of gas to Europe, we could even see gas rationing in Ireland, as different countries try to pool what becomes available.

The reality is that we are going to need gas supplies well into the future, notwithstanding our push towards wind energy. The obvious thing to do is to diversify our gas supply sources. How better to do that than to encourage gas exploration off the Irish coast?

We have legislation on the books which prevents future exploration licences for oil and gas. It came into effect last February. It does not cover existing licence holders, but how encouraged will they be with such a piece of legislation on the books?

The Dáil may have rushed into passing this Bill without taking account of energy security realities that have now become apparent. Time for a rethink.

Dixon does battle with celebrity whistleblower

Data Protection Commissioner Helen Dixon came out fighting last week after yet more criticism of the performance of her office in regulating the tech giants.

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen was the latest to have a pop at the DPC when she appeared before an Oireachtas committee on Wednesday.

Rebutting the criticisms, Dixon made some interesting points. Firstly, she said she needs at least another 70 people. That reflects a real shortage. Secondly, she also suggested that Ireland needed to stand up for her office and the results it has achieved.

One can only assume that by ‘Ireland’ she means the Government and political establishment. If that is what she means, then it creates the impression that she feels the office could be better supported by Leinster House.

She also pointed out that people who criticise the performance of the office over the speed of its investigations are not familiar with the legal framework in which it operates.

Frances Haugen may be a celebrity whistleblower who knows a lot about Facebook, but is she an expert in the Irish legal and regulatory system in which the DPC operates? I think not.

Expenditure on Dixon’s office has been beefed up – and if it needs more, it should get it. The €23m budget looks like what Big Tech spends on beanbags.

Ardagh takes painful glass writedown

A massive writedown and one-off transaction costs savaged the bottom line for glass and metal packaging group Ardagh last year. It may have reported a €685m loss – but its operational performance remained robust.

One of the more interesting things in its figures was the impact of higher input costs which really hit in the last three months of the year. In the fourth quarter, revenue grew by $290m, but Ebitda fell by $14m – mainly due to higher input costs, such as energy price rises.

Despite an additional $91m in revenues in the glass business compared to the same three months in 2020, Ebitda in this division dropped by $39m.

Once the pain of the writedown was taken, Ardagh’s performance was one of strong revenue growth not matched by earnings growth, as margins took a hit. It shows the impact that rising costs can have on otherwise growing businesses.