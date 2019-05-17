NEW Burberry designer Riccardo Tisci's ranges have been enthusiastically received by customers, but their arrival in shops came too late to prevent the British luxury goods group from missing annual profit expectations, it said yesterday.

Checks and imbalances: Burberry slides as it puts faith in new range

The company, famous for its check patterns, reported a 6pc fall in adjusted operating profit to £438m (€501m) for the year ended March 30, hit by foreign exchange movements and investment in new products. Analysts had expected £442m.

