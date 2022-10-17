Cheap iPhones on the scrapheap as UK dumps VAT-free shopping scheme

Say goodbye to cheap British iPhones.

New UK chancellor Jeremy Hunt has scrapped Vat-free shopping for foreign visitors to Britain as part of an extraordinary reversal of economic policy since his appointment last week.

Mr Hunt announced a £32bn fundraising package Monday in a bid to stem a weeks-long rout in British gilts prompted by the tax-cutting proposals of his predecessor, Kwasi Kwarteng, and restore confidence in the government’s fiscal sense.

One of the measures included was a suspension of the Vat-free shopping scheme, which would have cut the price of big-ticket consumer goods by 20pc for anyone taking their purchases out of the country.

But the scheme, along with a plethora of other tax breaks pitched by Mr Kwarteng, would have also blown a multibillion-pound hole in the British budget. That spooked bond investors into dumping UK government debt, which dramatically increased the cost of borrowing.

Now instead of picking up an iPhone Pro for just £879 on a sneaky shopping jaunt to London, Irish visitors to Britain will now have to pay the same price as the locals, £1099.

The proposed new Vat regime, which was meant to attract wealthy foreign shoppers looking for cut-price luxury goods, never got off the ground, as Mr Kwarteng’s September 23 ‘mini-budget’ unravelled within weeks.

The rapid erosion of prime minister Liz Truss’s credibility forced her to seek Mr Kwarteng’s resignation, replacing him with Mr Hunt, and beginning the roll-back of his controversial policies.

Among the changes was the indefinite suspension of a plan to cut the basic rate of income tax which had been due to fall in April next year under the original plans of Ms Truss that triggered the upheaval in financial markets.

Mr Hunt also said the government's huge energy price cap would only run until April, after which the government would seek ways to help the most vulnerable households.

Other tax changes originally planned by Ms Truss which will not go ahead included a cut in dividends tax, and a freeze in alcohol duty rates plus new rules for self-employed people.

"Taken together with the decision not to cut corporation tax and restoring the top rate of income tax the measures I've announced today will raise every year around £32bn," Mr Hunt said.

UK interest rates fell on the news, trading at around 4pc after rising as high as 4.5pc last Wednesday, while sterling rallied.

(additional reporting, Reuters)