Charismatic central banker and author of the 'Volcker rule' dies

Volcker, who media reports said had been suffering from prostate cancer, was the first to bring celebrity status to the job of US central banker, serving as chairman of the Fed from 1979 to 1987.

As with the man who succeeded him, Alan Greenspan, Volcker could soothe or excite financial markets with just a vague murmur.

In 2018, he published a memoir, 'Keeping at It: The Quest for Sound Money and Good Government', and expressed concern about the direction of the federal government.

"The central issue is we're developing into a plutocracy," he told the 'New York Times' in October 2018.

"We've got an enormous number of enormously rich people that have convinced themselves that they're rich because they're smart and constructive. And they don't like government and they don't like to pay taxes."

In 2009, he began serving as a key financial adviser to US president Barack Obama and faced a maelstrom of financial turmoil, government bailouts and fallout from the deepest recession since the 1930s.

He proposed what became known as the 'Volcker rule', that restricted banks from making high-risk investments with depositors' cash.

Volcker stood 6 ft 8, smoked cheap cigars, wore old suits and spoke with a rumbling baritone, creating a mystique that intimidated congressmen and even presidents. Part of his aura of power was due to the Fed's unusual nature - its governors, although appointed by the president and overseen by Congress, are effectively answerable to no one.

In 2018, when president Donald Trump regularly attacked the Fed as "crazy" for raising interest rates, Volcker advised chairman Jerome Powell to just ignore the criticism.

Volcker, who slammed the economy's brakes like no other Fed chair, also absorbed his share of barbs from lawmakers in the 1980s. But he faced down both that criticism and, ultimately, inflation, which had spiked higher than at any point since the 1940s.

"Without Paul Volcker's toughness and guts, we may never have broken the grip of rising inflation and declining productivity that plagued the United States during the 1970s," former Securities and Exchange Commission chairman Arthur Levitt wrote.

Volcker was appointed Fed chairman by Democratic president Jimmy Carter and reappointed by a Republican, Ronald Reagan. He was only a few months into the job when on October 6, 1979, he announced a one-point rise in the discount interest rate to an all-time high of 12pc.

Other borrowing costs followed and the prime rate climbed to a record 20.5pc by May 1981. Unemployment rose to 11pc and the country was steeped in economic malaise. Yet between 1980 and 1983, inflation fell from nearly 15pc to less than 3pc. His inflation-slaying action spurred massive protests and Volcker later conceded he had made a mistake by ordering such a major squeeze on credit.

Years later, under president Obama, Volcker headed the Economic Recovery Advisory Board from 2009-11, where he was a sharp critic of modern banking. He gained new notoriety after Mr Obama asked Congress in 2010 to tuck the Volcker rule into the landmark Dodd-Frank financial reform law, which was meant to avoid a repetition of the 2007-09 financial crisis.

Born September 5, 1927, in Cape May, New Jersey, Volcker was educated at Princeton, Harvard and the London School of Economics.

He was president of the Federal Reserve of New York before taking over the Fed chairmanship. His wife of 44 years, Barbara, died in 1998 after many years of suffering from rheumatoid arthritis. They had two children.

Reuters

Irish Independent