CEO of Bulmers-maker to retire

Stephen Glancey, the chief executive of Bulmers-maker C&C, is to retire at the end of next month.

Stewart Gilliland has been appointed interim executive chairman with immediate effect “to ensure continuity of executive leadership.”

The company, whose brands include Tennents and Five Lamps, also said its trading for the four months to 31 December has been “in line with the board's expectations, including through the key Christmas period.

C&C said it remains on track to deliver double-digit earnings per share growth for financial year 2020.

Commenting on the update, Mr Gilliland said: "The board would like to thank Stephen for his significant contribution to C&C over many years.

The company is well positioned to continue to implement its established strategy to deliver value for shareholders and Stephen will continue to be available to help facilitate a smooth handover."

