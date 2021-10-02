Central banks will play a waiting game as inflation starts hitting our pockets

Prices have hit 10-year highs in Ireland and across the EU. But while consumers won’t like it, it may not be all bad news for the economy.

Eurozone inflation was 3.4pc in September and 3.7pc in Ireland, up from around 3pc the previous month, the EU’s statistics agency said on Friday.

But while prices for fuel, air fares, hotel accommodation, rent and cars have shot up, food prices have remained stable and core inflation – which strips out energy costs – is still below the EU’s 2pc target, said AIB’s chief economist Oliver Mangan.

“We are seeing very sharp price increases, but in a limited number of sectors,” he said, adding that prices were largely “offsetting” steep falls in the same sectors at the height of the pandemic.

However, the stronger than expected recovery has led to shortages of raw materials, shipping containers and truck drivers, leading to delays and rising input costs for firms.

Around two in five Irish manufacturers said they raised prices in September, according to the latest AIB Purchasing Managers Index, a record high for the survey.

But a little bit of inflation is not necessarily a bad thing, says Tom McDonnell, co-director of the Nevin Economic Research Institute (NERI).

“We’ve had close to 10 years of close-to-zero inflation in the economy, so I’m not concerned. You don’t want to overheat the economy, but you do want employment to come back.”

Staff shortages have extended beyond haulage firms, plaguing the retail, wholesale and hospitality sectors, too.

“To make these jobs attractive, it is going to inevitably put upward pressure on wages in certain sectors,” Mr McDonnell said.

While economists tend to worry about wage rises – or what they call “second round” inflation effects – they are not concerned for now.

“There may be knock-on implications for wage demands, but this would take some time to feed through, and we already know that the pandemic has affected households in different ways,” said Goodbody stockbrokers’ chief economist Dermot O’Leary.

Higher wages also mean more disposable income, provided it is not eaten up again by rising prices for consumer goods, of course.

“It’s never a good thing when wages are trying to run to keep up with the cost of living,” said Laura Bambrick, the Irish Congress of Trade Unions’ (ICTU’s) head of social policy and employment affairs.

ICTU is seeking a €0.30 (or less than 3pc) rise in the statutory minimum wage next year to €10.50, which “would only keep the value of it to where it is now” Ms Bambrick said. “It’s still a poverty wage.”

But the group that sets the non-binding living wage said this week that it should rise by €0.60, or 4.9pc, to €12.90 per hour, to keep up with rising prices.

Inflation is also good news for government debt, although persistent inflation could lead to pressure on the European Central Bank to raise interest rates and stop its emergency bond buying sooner than next March.

However, ECB president Christine Lagarde warned this week against ‘overreactions’ to temporary supply shocks and rising prices, insisting that energy costs will fall and inflation will drop below 2pc again next year.

Hers is still the majority position, supported by Ireland’s Central Bank governor, Gabriel Makhlouf, and his predecessor, the ECB’s current chief economist, Philip Lane.

However, German, Dutch and Austrian ECB members have challenged that view, calling for an earlier phase-out of stimulus measures.

“While the ECB president is in the dovish camp, there is likely to be an increasing number of Governing Council members that are becoming more inclined to vote for an earlier wind-down of quantitative easing,” said Goodbody’s Dermot O’Leary.

Eurozone finance ministers are also worried, and will discuss rising energy costs at a meeting in Luxembourg on Monday.

In a paper prepared for the meeting, the European Commission expressed concerns that sustained fuel price rises could choke the recovery, affecting poorer and older households and forcing governments to step in with more supports.

France and Spain have already acted to stem a rise in prices, while in the UK, where the problem is compounded by a (partly Brexit-related) shortage of truck drivers, a raft of smaller energy firms have gone bust.

“From an economic perspective, higher energy prices have the potential to slow the recovery,” the European Commission wrote in its note for Monday’s meeting.

“The assumptions around electricity, gas and overall prices are a key input in preparing budgetary plans, particularly in light of recent volatility.”

The key question is how the ECB will react to all this pressure.

“Central banks will certainly be patient until next spring or early summer,” said AIB’s Oliver Mangan. “If inflation hasn’t come down by then, the ECB may have to look again at monetary policy.”