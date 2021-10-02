| 12.1°C Dublin

Central banks will play a waiting game as inflation starts hitting our pockets

Sarah Collins

Saturday insight

ECB president Christine Lagarde warned this week against &lsquo;overreactions&rsquo; to temporary supply shocks and rising prices. Photo: Alex Kraus/Bloomberg Expand

Prices have hit 10-year highs in Ireland and across the EU. But while consumers won’t like it, it may not be all bad news for the economy.

Eurozone inflation was 3.4pc in September and 3.7pc in Ireland, up from around 3pc the previous month, the EU’s statistics agency said on Friday.

But while prices for fuel, air fares, hotel accommodation, rent and cars have shot up, food prices have remained stable and core inflation – which strips out energy costs – is still below the EU’s 2pc target, said AIB’s chief economist Oliver Mangan.

