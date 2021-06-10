| 14.8°C Dublin

Central banks should be asking what comes next

David Chance

Central banks across the world are the buyers of first resort for government debt, as well as setting the cost of borrowing. It's a subject European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde might prefer to avoid. Photo: Geert Vanden Wijngaert/Bloomberg

Central banks across the world are the buyers of first resort for government debt, as well as setting the cost of borrowing. It's a subject European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde might prefer to avoid. Photo: Geert Vanden Wijngaert/Bloomberg

The days when central banks used to tweak interest rates from time to time either to fend off the risk of inflation or to boost demand have long gone.

Interest rates have been at zero or negative across a fifth of the world’s economic output for well over a decade. The eurozone and Ireland will ‘celebrate’ a decade of negative rates in 2024 and on current trends rates may not start to lift from a negative 0.5pc until the following year.

Given that there’s been nowhere to go on with rate cuts, the European Central Bank has flooding markets with money by buying government and other bonds. It owns €7.7trn of sovereign debt, the equivalent of nearly 80pc of the eurozone’s annual economic output – or put another way, equal the GDP of 20 Irelands.

