Central Bank's Sharon Donnery 'favoured for influential EU job due to gender' - letter claims

European politicians favouring Central Bank deputy governor Sharon Donnery for an influential EU job favoured her for her gender, while those backing her rival favoured his experience.

European politicians favouring Central Bank deputy governor Sharon Donnery for an influential EU job favoured her for her gender, while those backing her rival favoured his experience.

That’s according to a letter to ECB president Mario Draghi from Roberto Gualtieri, chairman of the European Parliament’s Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs.

It was written after a hearing with Ms Donnery and Italian central banker Andrea Enria, as part of the process to find a new chair for the ECB’s Single Supervisory Mechanism, responsible for supervising Eurozone banks.

In the letter, Mr Gualtieri said the overall view was balanced with “those favouring Enria” stressing “the added value of his stronger experience” and with “those favouring Donnery highlighting the importance of ensuring gender balance and promoting female candidates.”

Ms Donnery has a career in the Irish Central Bank spanning more than 20 years.

A spokesman for Mr Gualtieri declined to comment.

The ECB’s Governing Council will vote on who should get the job tomorrow.

Online Editors